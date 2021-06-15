Dame Helen Mirren declares she wants to play a Bond baddie

Dame Helen Mirren wants to become the first female 'James Bond' villain in the history of the classic spy franchise. The 75-year-old actress has called on 007 bosses to make her the first female baddie in the history of the iconic spy franchise.

Helen – who has been cast as the evil Hespera in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” – told Access Hollywood: "I have not often played the main villain. "When they were doing James Bond, I was like, 'Why don't they have a fabulous female villain?' All the villains were always male and I was like, 'Come on guys ... have a great female villain.'

"And they never did that. And I bet they do on the next one now." The Oscar-winning star is delighted to be portraying Hespera as it is the first proper villain she has played in her illustrious acting career. Helen said: "I've not played a lot of villains. I think 'Shazam' might be the first one I have played."

She also stars in the “Fast & Furious” franchise as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw and was delighted to have the chance to get behind the wheel for a scene with Vin Diesel in the upcoming movie 'F9'. Helen said: "I finally did it, yes! And what a car! And what a drive, down The Mall in London! It was the coolest thing ever. "But with Vin next to (me)! Driving him, I mean, that was fantastic! And I do actually know how to do a double declutch. It was a dream. It was fantastic."