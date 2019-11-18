Daniel Craig has been tipped to direct the next "James Bond" film, with producer Barbara Broccoli keen to have him involved.
The 51-year-old actor is believed to be playing the iconic spy for the final time in "No Time to Die", but producer Barbara Broccoli is keen to have Craig in the director's chair on the next movie in the franchise.
Craig - who be donning Bond's tuxedo for the fifth time in the upcoming action blockbuster - has seen his creative influence increase as his time in the role has grown and he is believed to have been instrumental in getting 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write the script for the 25th 007 film.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Daniel has been the driving force behind 'Bond 25'. He is determined to go out in style."
"He hired Phoebe and he's been closely involved in every aspect of this film, from the script and development of the characters.