Daniel Craig cried after watching 'No Time To Die' for the first time

“No Time To Die” co-editor Elliot Graham has revealed that Daniel Craig shed tears after watching his final Bond movie for the first time. The recent Bond movie marked Daniel's final appearance as the legendary spy and co-editor Elliot Graham revealed that the star was overcome with emotion as he watched the flick.

Speaking at the BAFTAs on Sunday – where “No Time To Die” won the Best Editing prize – Elliot said: "You know, I'll tell a story that we're not supposed to, but he watched the rough cut of the film by himself. And we were invited in a few minutes after the producers. "And he was in tears. Because it was 18+ years of his life. And it meant that much to him."

Graham also revealed how Daniel was heavily involved in process of making the 007 movie and offered up plenty of "suggestions" for the editors. He said: "There are actors who understand the process. And he's one of them. He absolutely supports his collaborators, his directors, producers and writers. "And he spent three days in the editing room with us and could not have been more of a gentleman."

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli was disappointed that Craig did not get more awards recognition for his acting but stressed that he was a vital component during the making of the flick. She explained: "I think the problem is that he's so convincing, and so good in the role, that nobody sees him acting. "But people need to remember that Daniel is also a producer on this film. So it takes the sting out of it a little bit for me. He wasn't nominated as an actor but the film was, and so he is, because he's in every cell of this film."