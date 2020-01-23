Daniel Craig doubted he was "physically capable" of playing James Bond again after injuring his leg on "Spectre".
The 51-year-old actor had voiced his intention to step down as the suave spy after "Spectre", his fourth movie in the franchise, and he's admitted he was worried about the action role after needing arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee during a fight scene with Dave Bautista in his last outing.
He admitted: "I finished that movie with a broken leg. I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying 'I've broken my leg' is not pleasant."