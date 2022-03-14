Daniel Radcliffe denies Wolverine rumours

Daniel Radcliffe has dismissed rumours that he could replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and doubts that Marvel will cast him in the role. The “Harry Potter” actor has been suggested as a potential replacement for Hugh Jackman as the superhero but he doubts that Marvel will choose him to play the character.

Speaking to ComicBook.com to promote his new film 'The Lost City', Daniel said: "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. "Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get a short guy to do it!' "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Daniel has previously suggested that he doesn't want to play Wolverine because of his love for the 'X-Men' films means he wouldn't want them to be remade. The 32-year-old actor said in 2019: "Most of the films that I love I don't think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them."

Radcliffe is set to play singer “Weird Al” Yankovic in the biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and described it as "a huge responsibility" to play the parody song star in the upcoming film. He said: "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life." Daniel has described how he found it "liberating" to star in more creative projects after rising to fame as the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

