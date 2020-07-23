Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic

Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, “To The Extreme”, which has been in development "for a while".

The 35-year-old actor is to play the 52-year-old rapper in movie “To the Extreme'”- which is named after Ice's debut number one album, which has sold more than 15 million copies - and he admitted the motion picture has been in the works "for a while".

He said: "We have been in development for a while, but we are inching closer and closer to pre-production."

Franco has imagined the film could take on a similar tone to his and brother James Franco's 2017 comedy-drama biopic “The Disaster Artist”, which told the story of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 low-budget movie “The Room”, which has a cult following as it is widely regarded as one of the worst motion pictures ever made.

He said: "With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was - that's the tone we want for this one as well."