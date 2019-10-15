Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriting team on "Deadpool 3", are waiting for Marvel Studios to give the project the go-ahead once it has been worked out how the "merc with the mouth" can be included in the MCU.
The screenwriting team of Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick are preparing for a new movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero.
The recent merger between Disney and Fox has led to speculation that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the writers insist that "there's a lot to be sorted out" before shooting on the third movie can begin.
Speaking to website Den of Geek, Paul said: "We're just waiting for the word from on high. There's a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU.
"Then its, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There's a lot to be sorted out and I think we're all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool - Ryan and us and everybody."