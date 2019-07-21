This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the film, "Deadpool." Picture: AP

The creator of "Deadpool" has promised fans that a third movie will go ahead. The future of another instalment has been up in the air since Fox merged with Disney earlier this year, but the creator of the franchise Rob Liefeld is adamant that he will start working on the next movie "soon".

Speaking to a fan on Twitter, he said: "It will totally happen!!! Soon! (sic)"

And this isn't the first time he has told fans that there's a third movie on the cards.

He said earlier this year: "Nothing like deadlines to clear your head... let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion.

"That's not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today's market. Makes more than X-Men films. (sic)"

and the thought of a third film will no doubt go down well with Ryan Reynolds - who portrays the former Special Forces operative - as he previously said landing the role was the "greatest gig" of his life so far.

Alongside a series of shots of him in his alter-ego's attire, Ryan tweeted: "Happy #XMenDay. Since the moment I first put on the suit, it's been the greatest gig of my life. Even "Practice Deadpool" in 2009. #NotReallyAnXMan #XPerson (sic)"

The"'Green Lantern" star previously admitted to feeling lucky to have been handed the role of Deadpool, describing it as a "limitless" experience.

The 42-year-old star said: "It's pretty limitless. I would say it's the role that I feel most privileged to have in my entire career. I feel like I was sort of born for it - I love Deadpool. The hardest thing on this set was keeping a straight face, but that's what a mask is for! There are takes in the movie where I know I'm cracking up laughing under the mask but I'm doing it silently, but I'm supposed to be listening to something serious. It's in there. If you watch you can kind of feel it."