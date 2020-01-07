Dean-Charles Chapman has backed his "1917" co-star Richard Madden to become the new James Bond.
The "1917" actor - who plays Lance Corporal Tom Blake in the war epic - believes his on-screen brother would be a "good" 007 after speculation linking the 'Bodyguard' star to the role.
Speaking to The Hook, he said: "Yeah! Richard's a pretty cool guy, isn't he? He looks slick. I think he'd make a good James Bond."
The 22-year-old star also threw his hat into the ring to succeed Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's espionage creation, with his co-star George MacKay suggesting that he would like to be his Bond villain.
Essex-born Chapman said: "But I'd take it in a flash! I love James Bond. George and I have already talked about this. I'll just have to change my accent."