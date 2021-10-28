DIFF invites filmmakers to submit their films for next year’s festival

South Africa is full of talented people, some of whom are not recognised. That is why the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) is inviting filmmakers to submit their feature films, documentaries, and short stories for the 43rd edition taking place from July 21 until July 30, 2022.

Up-and-coming filmmakers will be given a platform to showcase their films to a bigger audience at the DIFF 2022. Submissions opened on October 27, 2021, and will close on February 28, 2022. Valma Pfaff, the festival manager, says the festival is looking for films that reach back while looking forward, focusing on strengthening the tapestry of indigenous and authentic African stories with a global view to sustainability and inclusion. “The 4th Industrial Revolution engulfs us, forcing adjustment, offering opportunity and benefit.

“We would like to see how filmmakers moderate these structures, processes, and practices to enhance humanity without compromising it. “DIFF would like to see how we can augment and expand on potential growth without cancelling reverence for nature and sustainable practices that will ensure our survival,” says Pfaff. The curatorial theme for next year's festival is “Adaptation”.