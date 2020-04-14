Disney delay the release of 'Soul' due to Covid-19

Disney has delayed the release of Pixar animated movie "Soul" from June to November as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The movie was originally supposed to be released in cinemas on June 19 but has now been pushed back by five months to November 20 due to global health crisis. The flick, which is directed by Pete Docter, focuses on a music teacher Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of becoming a jazz performer. Although before Joe gets his big break, he gets into an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. He is then transported to the "You Seminar', where he teams up with 22 - voiced by Tina Fey - to return his soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late. Jamie hopes that people will be "safe and healthy" when the film is eventually given a cinematic release.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the 52-year-old actor said: "I pray we will all be safe and healthy, watching in theatres together. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story."

Disney have also confirmed that 'Raya and the Last Dragon', an original fantasy film has had its release shifted back to March 12, 2021. It was originally slated for November 25.

An untitled live-action movie that had been scheduled for the March date has now been removed from Disney's schedule.

The studio recently reshuffled the release calendar for most of its upcoming films, altering the release dates of motion pictures such as "Black Widow", "Jungle Cruise" and "The Eternals", whilst "Artemis Fowl" will skip a cinematic release entirely and will be available to watch on Disney+.

Sources at Disney are aware that release dates could continue to move given the uncertainty surrounding the global crisis.