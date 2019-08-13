This image released by Disney shows Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin, right, in Disney's live-action adaptation of the 1992 animated classic "Aladdin." Picture: AP

Disney is in talks for a sequel to this year's live action remake of "Aladdin".



The Guy Ritchie-directed remake of the 1992 movie of the same name, which stars the likes of Will Smith (Genie), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), made more than R15 billion at the box office and now the film's producer Dan Lin has revealed there are talks of second movie as there is "more story to tell".





He told CBR.com: "We certainly, when we first made the movie, wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more.





"And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more.





"They've watched this movie multiple times.





"We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family.





"And so we feel like there's more story to tell."





There were two sequels to the original movie, 1994's 'The Return of Jafar' and 1996's 'Aladdin and the King of Thieves', which was a direct-to-video animation, but Dan has insisted they would not simply copy those films.





He added: "We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original 'Aladdin' movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before.





"We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials.





"So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise."



