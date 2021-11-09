'Dostoevsky Intercontinental' wins big at Russia Territory of National Unity International Film Festival

The "Dostoevsky“ Intercontinental documentary film by TV BRICS has won big at the first Rendezvous with Russia Territory of National Unity International Film festival. “Unanimously all the jury members, who were in Moscow, Yakutsk, Yekaterinburg, Istanbul - awarded Dostoevsky Intercontinental” film directed by Ivan Zakhanreko with the festival’s Grand Prix,“ a festival jury member, Soviet and Russian film director and documentary filmmaker, Akim Salbiev told the TASS news agency.

“This is a great success and an important evaluation of the work by our international film crew from five countries. It is especially honourable to be the winner of the very first festival, to be involved in the creation of a new festival tradition. Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky was a Russian novelist whose most acclaimed novels include Crime and Punishment (1866), The Idiot (1869), Demons (1872), and The Brothers Karamazov (1880). “The film idea is that Dostoevsky acts as such a figure, without exaggeration, of an intercontinental scale, who to this day unites the peoples and countries of the entire world. And this of course is in tune with Rendezvous with Russia.Territory of National Unity festival’s topic,” said director Zakharenko.

“The whole team watched the ceremony online. Regrettably, it wasn’t possible to come to Arkhangelsk. But even at a distance those were incredible emotions!” “Rendezvous with Russia. Territory of National Unity ” film festival is the largest Russian film forum touching upon ‘interethnic“ topics. “Dostoevsky intercontinental” film by TV BRICS joint editorial office is intended to show the relevance of the classic’s figure, his work and philosophical heritage for the international community, as well as to draw the audience’s attention to the national accents in the interpretation of his philosophy in India, Brazil, South Africa, China and Russia,’ he added.