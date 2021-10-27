'Dune' sequel planned for 2023

Legendary Entertainment has announced plans for a “Dune” sequel in 2023. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi movie was released earlier this month and Legendary Entertainment has already announced plans to launch a sequel in 2023, revealing the news via a Twitter post.

The production company said on the micro-blogging platform: "This is only the beginning... "Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! (sic)" This is only the beginning...



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021 “Dune” features a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac.

The movie has already performed well at the box office, and the director previously admitted to being "optimistic" about the prospect of making a sequel. Denis - whose previous directing credits included “Blade Runner 2049” and “Sicario” - recently told Variety: "I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously. "For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm … As I was doing the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic."