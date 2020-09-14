Durban FilmMart Projects awardees announced

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After 10 days packed with virtual panel discussions, conversations, presentations, pitches and meetings, the 11th Durban FilmMart (DFM) ended on a high with the announcement of the “2020 Official Awards for Projects” on Sunday, September 13. 64 projects were selected to participate at the DFM, Africa’s premier co-production and finance market. These included: 32 official fiction and documentary projects, 26 Talents Durban projects and 6 Jumpstart projects. Mandisa Zitha, chairperson of the board of the Durban FilmMart Institute said they were impressed by the high quality of project submissions that were pitched to the various broadcasters, financiers, investors, markets and producers. “What is coming through in these projects is an overall boldness, and willingness of filmmakers to push the boundaries of their uniquely African stories.

“We are delighted that through our partners and funders that some of these film projects will be given the opportunity to develop further through some very generous grants and awards provided,” said Zitha

Check the full list of awardees below:

The CineMart Award: “The Accident” (South Africa), produced by Khosi Dali and directed by Imran Hamdulay. The filmmakers will be able to attend the Rotterdam Lab, a five-day training and networking event for producers in 2021.

The Produire au Sud of Festival des 3 Continents (Nantes, France)/ IFAS Award: “We All Fall Down” (Zimbabwe), directed and produced by Tapiwa Chipfupa. She will be given the opportunity to attend the developmental workshop programme, PAS, where they are supported with developing tools, expertise, and opportunities to forge European networks.

The Sørfond Award: “Vlees van my Vlees” (Flesh of my Flesh) (South Africa) produced by Lucia Meyer-Marais and Jozua Malherbe and directed by Matthys Boshoff. The filmmakers have the opportunity to attend a pitch course, as well as pitch this project at the Sørfond Pitching Forum in Oslo, Norway.

Durban Filmmart Talents Durban Award: “Between Worlds” (Uganda) directed by Adong Judith. This project automatically qualifies for the DFM 2021 pitch and finance forum.

The DoK Leipzig Award: “The House is Burning” (South Africa) directed and produced by Sara Gouveia and co-produced by Natalie Geyser. These filmmakers will now participate in the 2021 DoK Leipzig Industry Programme and are given an opportunity to do a public presentation of the project in the DOK Co-Pro Market or DOK Preview Presentation.

International Documentary Film Festival of Amsterdam (IDFA) Award: “The Ship and the Sea” (Mozambique) produced by Lara Sousa, co-produced by Matheus Mello, and directed by Lara Sousa and Everlane Moraes allowing them to participate in IDFA 2020 virtual event later this year.

Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival: Special GZDOC Invitations went to five film projects providing them with the opportunity to participate in the virtual GZ Doc Pitch Session in 2021.

● The House is Burning (South Africa)

● Rising Up at Night (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

● How to Build a Library (Kenya)

● The Ship and the Sea (Mozambique)

● The Wall of Death (Morocco)

The National Film and Video Foundation Awards:

● Best SA Non-fiction grant of R50 000 went to “12 Pangas” (South Africa).

● Best SA Fiction grant of R50 000 went to the Talents Durban project “Behind High Walls” (South Africa).

● Best Overall Pitch grant of R100 000 went to “The House is Burning” (South Africa)

The Durban FilmMart platform is still open to registered delegates to review presentations, pitches and network until 30 September.