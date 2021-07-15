Durban International Film Festival goes ahead with a virtual show

The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), a project of the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, is ready to host its virtual show. The DIFF takes place online from July 22 to August 1 and will stream newly released films such as “The Eagle’s Nest”, “A Brixton Tale”, “Binti”, “Blind Love”, “As I want”, “Climate Exodus”, and many others.

Although the festival will be taking place online due to covid-19, the DIFF organisers have expressed their concerns regarding the violent protests and looting happening in some parts of the country, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. “The Centre for Creative Arts calls on the government to bring an urgent resolution to the crisis. “The centre also expresses concern about how the crisis will exacerbate the impacts on the South African economy.

“And in particular, on the art and cultural economy that already has been seriously affected since the commencement of the national lockdowns promulgated in March 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban International Film Fest (@durbaninternationalfilmfest) "The DIFF, like most other festivals, has been able to sustain itself on an online platform to create income opportunities for filmmakers, producers and distributors. “The current crisis gripping South Africa will inevitably make more people vulnerable to the super spreading risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a prolonged lockdown that may result, is bound to have an even more devastating impact on the sector.