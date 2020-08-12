Dwayne Johnson named highest-earning actor for second year

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' has been crowned the highest-earning actor for the second year on the run. The 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler topped the publication's annual list of the highest-paid actors in the world in 2019, after having made a whopping R1.56 billion between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. And now he's gone and done it again, after he raked in R1.5 billion for the last financial year, including a whopping R411.5 million for his Netflix thriller “Red Notice”. The “San Andreas” star - whose upcoming films also include “Jungle Cruise”, “Black Adam” and “San Andreas 2”” - also makes money from his fitness apparel line Project Rock.

In second place on the list, is Johnson's “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds, 43, who earned an impressive R1.2 billion.

Followed by Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, while Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel also made the top five.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and screen legend Jackie Chan also feature.

Netflix is responsible for splashing out a combined total of R2.4 billion to the actors.

Earlier this year, 'Uncut Gems' star Sandler landed a multi-film deal with the streaming service.

The same list for the highest-paid female actress is set to be published in September

It was topped by “Avengers: Endgame” star Scarlett Johansson - who has her own spin-off “Black Widow” set for release later this year - in 2019, after she made R980.6 million before tax.

The top 10 highest-paid actors are:

1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - R1.5 billion

2. Ryan Reynolds - R1.2 billion

3. Mark Wahlberg - R1 billion

4. Ben Affleck - R963 million

5. Vin Diesel - R945 million

6. Akshay Kumar - R849.3 million

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda - R796.8 million

8. Will Smith - R779.3 million

9. Adam Sandler - R542.8 million

10. Jackie Chan - R525.3 million