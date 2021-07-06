Dwayne Johnson promises 'Black Adam' will be 'unique

Dwayne Johnson has given fans an insight into the new 'Black Adam' movie. The wrestler-turned-actor plays the titular character in the upcoming movie and he's taken to Instagram to give his followers an insight into his preparations, as he readied himself to shoot the last scenes for the film.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support - I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad a** and cool. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) Dwayne, 49, also posted a video showing what he's eating and drinking in order to be in the best possible shape for the film's final scenes. He captioned the video: "This coming week is a big one - our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM [lightening emoji]

"All the training, the diet, with Covid it’s been 2 years of character, story and production prep and it all culminates to next week. "Here’s a look at my breakfast/ "Sodium pulled.

"Water limited. "Flank, egg whites, brown rice and blueberries "Dialing all the conditioning in as we save the hardest scenes for last. (sic)"

He later added: "Stay disciplined, focused and trust in the process. "And shovel it all in and drink it all down (sic)"

Dwayne previously explained that he changes his diet and workout routine depending on his movie roles. He said: "For different roles my condition and training and diet does alter. "Depending on the role, it will really dictate the type of training I do. For 'Hercules,' it was a 22-week diet, while for 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' it was about a 14-week diet, and for 'Pain & Gain' I wanted to come out looking bulky, big, and dangerous, so we adjusted accordingly.