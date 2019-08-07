This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw". Picture: AP

Dwayne Johnson has teased interest in appearing in the "Deadpool" film franchise after comic creator Rob Liefeld made an impassioned plea for him to feature in the series.



Last week, Rob Liefeld, the creator of the Marvel comic books and subsequent "X-Men" film series of the same name, made an impassioned plea for the 47-year-old actor to appear in the next instalment of the franchise as X-Force hero Garrison Kane alongside his pal Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular anti-hero and has a surprise cameo in The Rock's recent "Fast and the Furious" spin-off film "Hobbs & Shaw".





Writing on Instagram, he said: "Dearest @therock based on reports of outstanding chemistry between you and a familiar friend, I believe the next logical step is for you to join the Marvel Universe as Garrison Kane in a future Deadpool installment. You're a natural and Kane is already celebrated by millions of comics fans who have thrilled to his adventures since I first introduced him in X-Force #2! Your pal, Rob! (sic)"









Now, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor has insisted that he has "outstanding chemistry" with 42-year-old Ryan and inquired as to what his relationship would be with the star's character were he to commit to joining the franchise.





Sharing a link to the Instagram post on Twitter, the "Baywatch" star said: "Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It's true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one [Deadpool]? (sic)"

This news comes after Rob assured fans that "Deadpool 3" will "totally happen" as the future of another instalment has been up in the air since Fox merged with Disney earlier this year.



