Eddie Murphy has confirmed that he will be returning to his role as wise-cracking detective Axel Foley in a fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" movie.
The 58-year-old actor's portrayal of Detroit detective Axel Foley in the original 1984 movie was one of the roles that cemented is status as one of Hollywood's leading men and he has confirmed that he is reviving the character after over two decades.
In an interview with Collider, Eddie said: "Yeah that's what we're doing after 'Coming to America 2'. We're doing 'Beverly Hills Cop' and then the plan is to get back on stage and do more stand-up."