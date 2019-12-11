Eddie Murphy insists that he has gone "above and beyond" for "Coming 2 America"" and believes audiences won't be disappointed by the sequel which fans have been waiting over for 30 years for.
The "Dolemite Is My Name" star will reprise his role as Prince Akeem in the film, which has been released 32 years after the original and believes fans won't be disappointed with the film.
In the original, Eddie's character travels to New York from a fictional African nation to escape an arranged marriage and find an American wife.