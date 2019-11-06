Elijah Wood and "SpectreVision" partner Daniel Noah have expressed their desire to remake "A Nightmare on Elm Street".
The "Lord of the Rings" star was interviewed alongside Daniel Noah, the co-owner of his production company SpectreVision', and the pair admitted they want to reboot the classic horror franchise.
Daniel said: "We've made no secret. We've been in touch with the rights holders many times. It's a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise."
Elijah, 38, added: "Yeah, and it definitely has that aspect of pie in the sky, of getting to play in a certain sandbox, you know? It's a universe and a character that would be a fun universe to play in.
"It's also interesting to think about what we could do with a franchise like that which reinvents itself or creates something that is playing with the tone and key of the franchise, but it is doing something differently or taking it in a slightly new direction."