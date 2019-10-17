Sir Elton John says Disney "messed the music up" in "The Lion King" remake, which he described as a "huge disappointment."
In an interview with GQ Hype magazine, he said: The new version of "The Lion King" was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up.
"Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost."