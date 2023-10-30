Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin want ‘Sicario 3’ return

Producers Molly Smith and Thad Luckinbill have revealed that they are planning to bring the trio back for the third movie in the action franchise, even though Blunt's FBI Special Agent Kate Macer did not feature in the 2018 sequel 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'.

Speaking to Collider, Smith said: "Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we've got a great story to tell... Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment.

"But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it. Like Trent said, the strike has just slowed us down a bit on this last draft, but I think everybody is very excited. Everyone sort of knows the framework of the story and is very excited to, hopefully, get our shooting draft in order very soon."

Brolin had hinted last year that a third movie could be made after suggesting that the project had been "written and rewritten".