'Eternals' is a family drama you'll like intellectually, emotionally or not at all

Marvel's “Eternals”, directed by Academy Award winner, Chloé Zhao, puts a twist on the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) formula, and whether you like it or dislike it will depend on the context and with what expectations you walk into the cinema. “Eternals” is not the MCU movie you are likely expecting and honestly that is one of the reasons I enjoyed it as much as I did.

I'm surprised by how thoroughly I enjoyed “Eternals” because the discussion around it was impacting my expectations. It is, aside from being visually stunning, an endearing family drama with moments of action. “Eternals” is not your typical MCU movie and I'm so relieved by that. It's a bold step and I'm impressed by Marvel's attempt to swing for the fences. The MCU has become known for its formula, and “Eternals” – which is the 26th entry in this universe – definitely sticks outside of the mould.

By no means does it break the formula but it doesn't deliver on what the MCU is typically known for: the constant humour and punchy one-liners, the pulse-racing action scenes and plethora of Easter eggs. We’re 20-something movies into the MCU and while the traditional hero-origin movies are fun, they have all followed the typical formula. A formula where we are introduced to our out-of-place heroes, followed by their hero-making setback where they are forced to dig deep and overcome.

They are either gifted their superhero skills/abilities or harnessed it, while eventually going on to face-off against villains with the same power as them. There is a mould and it has become repetitive. There are minor differences between each but many of their origin movies fit the mould. “Eternals”, I'm glad to say, stands out. It has delivered something unexpected and I'm appreciative of it.

The movie introduces us to 10 new heroes who are all a part of this family of eternal beings sent to help earth develop. They watch on through history as humanity and technology evolve and yet they're the constant. From its story alone it was destined to be different because we get this complicated family at the centre. It’s a family drama spanning thousands of years that also balances the origins of the Marvel world and how the heroes we have come to know over 20-something movies fit into this world. This movie has such a large scope and covers so much, but it does so by opting to focus on this family and not one single adventure that shows us how they have come together to defeat this one mega-evil.

The movie is also intentional about giving us character moments and presenting us with a slower-paced MCU movie than what most are accustomed to. Characters talk, debate and argue instead of always using their hands to fight – and not everyone wants to see that. Again, this isn't your typical Marvel movie and this may not work for everyone, but it did for me. “Eternals” is not a perfect film and it's not even my favourite MCU film but I love this movie because it does something different.

I have been pontificating on whether my reaction to it was affected by my knowledge that first reactions from reviewers were split on the movie, or if it was impacted by the few leaks that I'd come across in the lead up to the film – and I'm not sure. But I do think the context people are coming towards the movie will affect how they feel about it. I'm not here to dispel or discredit any people who feel like the movie is “the worst MCU movie ever” or “Marvel's first dud”. People feel how they feel (though I remain unsure how some can call it the first dud when “Thor: The Dark World” and Black Widow” exist, but I digress).

Many have raised their views that it has pacing issues, the family dynamic isn't strong enough to carry the film, and that there is too much story that isn't fleshed out enough. There is also the criticism that the movie speaks at the audience instead of showing the audience what they have to know, and that at the end, it doesn't earn how you care for them. These, in all honesty, are valid criticisms that people will have.

While most of these criticisms of the movie do not correlate with my personal experience of it, I can see where these critiques arise from. Marvel has in a single movie also given us the most diverse representation seen in the MCU so far. It really cannot be understated how great it is seeing people on screen who reflect the real world, and not one where only white people are heroes. As for the family dynamics, they worked for me because I don't need the dynamic of this unit to be together constantly.

Their connections with each other helped build their overall team connections for me, and I gained a better understanding of who these characters were in their smaller moments with each other than in collective moments together. The movie does earn *my* affection for them by the end, but I do agree that there is so much story. It is dense and I would have liked to have had more time to expand the world, but I assume this introduction is likely paving the way for a Disney+ show.