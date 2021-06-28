'F9' breaks coronavirus pandemic-era US box office record with $70m in opening weekend

“F9”, the ninth movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, has set a new coronavirus pandemic-era box office record after taking in $70 million in the US over the film's first weekend. The ninth movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise has raced ahead in becoming the most successful opening weekend movie since the Covid-19 global health crisis began.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the motion picture - which features Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto - also surpassed $400 million globally over the weekend, as cinemas are opening up across the world. “F9” zoomed in front of “A Quiet Place Part II"- which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski - which previously held the pandemic-era record after earning $57.1 million in the film's opening weekend. The movie - which also features Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren - also bagged the biggest domestic opening since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.

Vin Diesel recently confirmed the franchise will cross the finish line in 2024 following the 10th and 11th movies. He said: "Every story deserves its own ending.

"I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. "There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it." Director Justin Lin, who will helm the final two movies, added: "We got together and Vin says, 'I think we should think about closing up the saga now.'