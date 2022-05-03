‘Fast X 'gets new director' as Louis Leterrier 'replaces Justin Lin'

French film-maker Louis Leterrier has reportedly been tipped to replace Justin Lin as the director of “Fast X”. Production on the 10th instalment of the “Fast Furious” action franchise stalled after Lin left the project, citing creative differences.

He had previously helmed “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, “Fast Furious”, “Fast Five”, “Fast Furious 6” and “F9” and had been due to direct the 10th and 11th films. However, it's now been suggested production on number 10 could be on the verge of starting up again. According to Empire, bosses at Universal are hammering out a deal with Leterrier, who is best known for directing “Clash of The Titans”, “Now You See Me” and “The Incredible Hulk”.

When Lin left “Fast X”, he said he'd left on good terms and was still going to work as a producer on the project. He explained: “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’, while remaining with the project as a producer. “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. “I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.” “Fast X” is scheduled for release in May 2023 and is expected to feature returning star Vin Diesel as well as Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron.