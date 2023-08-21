Fourth ‘Bridget Jones’ film faces two-year delay due to Hollywood strike

The next 'Bridget Jones' movie is facing a two-year delay due to the Hollywood actors' strike. Renee Zellweger has signed up to reprise the titular role in the fourth instalment of the franchise but only had a small window where she could shoot the project – which is now running out as the SAG-AFTRA strike holds up productions.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's a nightmare for film bosses. It's taken ages to get everyone on board with ‘Bridget Jones 4’ and now the strike means it's in jeopardy. "Renee is one of the biggest names in Hollywood so has already signed up for multiple films in the coming years. "She only has a tight window to shoot ‘Bridget’ and the strike means she could totally miss it."

The 'Bridget Jones' movies are based on Helen Fielding's novels and the character first hit the big screen in 2001 with 'Bridget Jones's Diary' – which proved to be a huge hit and made over £200-million at the box office. Two sequels have since followed – 'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' in 2004 and 'Bridget Jones's Baby' in 2016. Fielding revealed last year that she was working on a fourth film based on her 2013 novel 'Mad About the Boy'.

She said: "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good.

"But I'd love to see it on screen." Zellweger expressed hope last year that she would be able to portray the unlucky-in-love character again.