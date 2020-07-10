Friends go undercover to find baby daddies in 'Bopapago'

In a country where kids grow up without their dads all the time, friends take to the township to fix this.

Four friends are ready to go on an undercover mission to help baby mamas in the township find their baby daddies in "Bopapago".

Starring Motlatsi Mafatshe and Zali Nxabi in the lead roles, the Mzansi Magic original movie is set to air on the channel on July 11 at 8.30pm.

The movie tells a tale of four friends, who came up with an idea to run an undercover operation that tracks down absent fathers at the service of desperate baby mamas in the township, they take on clients of all kinds.

Together they are ordinary gents from the township, all unemployed yet ambitious and determined fathers.