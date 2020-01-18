'Frozen II' becomes the biggest animated film of all time at in SA









This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, "Frozen II." Picture: Disney via AP Following its debut as the biggest opening weekend for an animated film, this week Walt Disney Animation Studios’ long-awaited comedic adventure "Frozen II" has become the biggest animated film of all time at the South African Box Office.

Over 718 000 attendees visited cinemas across the country since its release on 6 December 2019, delivering a box office total of over R53 million so far, surpassing 2018’s Disney•Pixar’s "Incredibles 2" that was the previous record holder.

With this record, Walt Disney Studios now holds the number 1 and 2 all-time highest-grossing animated films, as well as the top 4 highest-grossing films of all time in South Africa with "The Lion King" as well as "Black Panther", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War".





“We are thrilled at the response of families and fans of all ages towards this breathtaking and sweeping animated adventure of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven,” says Christine Service, Senior Vice President of The Walt Disney Company Africa.





“We are excited to share more magical animated, as well as live action stories, with South African cinema-going audiences in 2020 including two releases from Disney•Pixar with 'Onward' and 'Soul', two from Marvel Studios with 'Black Widow' and 'The Eternals', as well as brand new adventures from Disney studios in the form of 'Mulan', 'Jungle Cruise' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon', to name but a few.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ "Frozen I"I poses the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.





From the Academy Award-winning team - directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.



