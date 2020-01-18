Following its debut as the biggest opening weekend for an animated film, this week Walt Disney Animation Studios’ long-awaited comedic adventure "Frozen II" has become the biggest animated film of all time at the South African Box Office.
Over 718 000 attendees visited cinemas across the country since its release on 6 December 2019, delivering a box office total of over R53 million so far, surpassing 2018’s Disney•Pixar’s "Incredibles 2" that was the previous record holder.
With this record, Walt Disney Studios now holds the number 1 and 2 all-time highest-grossing animated films, as well as the top 4 highest-grossing films of all time in South Africa with "The Lion King" as well as "Black Panther", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War".