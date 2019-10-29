"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have confirmed their exit from their planned "Star Wars" trilogy because the pair want to focus on their Netflix commitments.
The duo behind the hugely popular TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy epic will no longer write or produce a series of movies in the space saga, as they confirmed plans to focus on their upcoming Netflix projects.
In a statement, the pair said: "We love 'Star Wars'. When George Lucas built it, he built us too.
"Getting to talk about 'Star Wars' with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.
"But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both 'Star Wars' and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away."