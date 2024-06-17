Gauteng police offer R100,000 reward as they track mass murder suspect

Police in Gauteng seek the assistance from the public for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction for an man alleged to be a mass murderer.
The suspect being sought is Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni. He is also commonly known as Shumba.
The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect is wanted for four murders. Police have offered a reward of R100,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
"Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve/Akasia, including two girls, aged four and seven, who were burned inside the shack on June 2,2024. He is also facing charges of attempted murder and arson," Masondo said.
Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is a Mozambican national and is alleged to be using fraudulent documentation.
"It is reported that Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using fraudulent passport and asylum-seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion," Masondo said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo at 082 556 8642 or Lieutenant Colonel Andile Mankayi at 082 413 2141. All information will be treated with confidentiality.
The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and very dangerous.