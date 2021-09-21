Gerschweyn Matthews challenges gender norms in new musical film ’Die Geheim’

Singer and songwriter Gerschweyn Matthews is challenging gender norms and sexuality in his provocative new musical film, “Die Geheim”. Matthews says he wants to showcase his debut film at some of the leading international film festivals and he hopes that South Africans will help him make his dream a reality.

According to the Cape Town-born star, “Die Geheim” is being submitted to free film festivals via FilmFreeway. “As an unsigned artist, it is very difficult to get my work seen or heard. Entering film festivals is a way of getting exposure for my film and the argument that I am trying to make in it – that of the importance of tolerance and understanding and of the equality in value of all people regardless of their race, class and sexuality. “If I gain entry into these festivals, thousands of people will be able to engage with the issues the film stirs up and that is a very important conversation to be having as the world is so clouded right now by erroneous views about race, class and sexuality,” says Matthews.

He adds: “Also, gaining entrance into these festivals assures a place at the 2022 Academy Awards and I believe it would a great thing for South Africa if a short film made in South Africa on zero budget – about a Khoi shaman struggling with finding his place in the rainbow nation, got an Oscar nomination or even better.” Written and directed by Matthews, “Die Geheim”, (The Secret), tells the story of a Khoi shaman haunted by the truth of his sexuality. This man absconds from his sacred duties for fear of punishment. According to Matthews, this project is a reflection of his own personal life experiences.

“I have always wanted to talk about my sexuality in my music but up till this point, I have been afraid. After I came out to my parents and family and they accepted me, I felt that it was the right time to go ahead and exorcise my demons publicly as an artist,” says Matthews. Over a decade ago, during his final year at UCT majoring in religious studies and analytical philosophy, Matthews left for the US to pursue his first love – music. “I ran away from South Africa and my problems about being gay as I could not face the truth of who I am and what my identity represented (at the time) to so many of the people I love.

“In America, I befriended the now late actress, Elizabeth Peña (of ’Jacob’s Ladder’). I confided in her about being gay and about my fears of being deported due to my lapsed paperwork,” said the singer. “She told me that I should go back home (South Africa) and run into the fields near to where I grew up as a young gay boy constantly bashed for being different and weep for myself. “When I got home. I went to those bushes shown in the film where I used to hide away from the people that I love so dearly and just wept. Later on, what poured out of me were these words, ‘Do not fear, fear has nothing on you oh understudy of light…’ I started on the project from there on.”

Matthews says the film will also resonate with many people around the world as it touches on the rich history and heritage of the Khoi people. “As a Khoisan South African, there is very little representation of modern Khoisan identity in film, music, fine art, installation art poetry and so forth locally and globally. “This lack of representation, especially modern representation of Khoisan culture, history and postulated futures is very damning for the continuation and further development of the identity of a people who have been marginalised from before 1652 till this day.

“I hope that “Die Geheim” succeeds in restoring validity to the Khoisan experience through mediums of modern art such as experimental film and electronic music merged with organic folk sonic experimentation,” he adds. The EP that accompanies the film is called, “Light Camera Obscura Understudy”. The full EP will be released in time for the festive season, while the four lead tracks “Die Geheim”, “Hymn of Light”, “Wolves ”and “You’re My Heart” are now available for streaming.