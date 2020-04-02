Golden Globes change film eligibility rules

The Golden Globe Awards have changed their eligibility rules for films for the 2021 ceremony due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA) - which organises the annual ceremony honouring film and television projects - has confirmed it will be implementing changes to its film eligibility rules due to the closure of cinemas as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

The organisation currently has a rule that states a film must be screened for HPFA members in person in Los Angeles in order to be considered for a nomination.

However, it has now introduced new guidelines which state that the film distributors should contact the HPFA to arrange a screening date and that members must be provided with a link or DVD copy of the film to watch on the date.

Film release rules have also been altered as a result of the virus outbreak. Usually, movies can only be considered for a nomination if they have been released in cinemas or made on pay-per-view in Los Angeles for a minimum of seven days beginning before December 31.