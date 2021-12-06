Halle Berry wants to return as Storm in the MCU

Halle Berry has revealed she would love to return to her role as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 55-year-old actress - who played the mystic arts Mutant in the “X-Men” movies of the franchise - has claimed she would "love" to have another go at playing such a "beloved" character.

She told Vanity Fair: "I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. “So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure." The Academy Award-winner previously mentioned that she would be up for doing a solo movie as her superhero alter ego, but insisted it has to happen before she turns 65.

She said: "In a heartbeat. In a heartbeat I would do a Storm movie. I love that character through and through. “So if that ever became an opportunity for me if it's before I'm 65-years old I would absolutely do that.