Harrison Ford has been confirmed for the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie by Lucasfilm's President Kathleen Kennedy, who has insisted it's not a reboot.
The 77-year-old actor has starred as the titular archaeologist in all four of the franchise's movies, and after he insisted that nobody will ever be able to replace his alter ego, Lucasfilm's boss Kathleen Kennedy has said the screen legend is very much "involved" in the delayed flick.
The 66-year-old movie producer also reassured fans of the blockbuster series that the fifth instalment is a "continuation" of the story and "not a reboot".