Harry Styles could go from WWII epic 'Dunkirk' to Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Harry Styles is in talks to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermai d, alongside 19-year-old Halle Bailey, who will play the titular sea creature.



The singer launched his acting career in 2017 when he landed a part in Dunkirk, but he's now set to up the ante with a leading role in Disney's live-action remake of the popular animation which was first released in 1989.





The Little Mermaid tells the story of a young mermaid named Ariel, who is fascinated with life on land and on one of her visits to the surface meets and falls in love with Prince Eric.





Determined to be with her love, Ariel makes a deal with the evil Ursula to exchange her beautiful voice for human legs, but she must seal the deal with a kiss within three days, or she will lose her voice forever.





According to Deadline, Styles – who rocketed to fame in 2010 as a member of One Direction – is in talks to take on the role of the handsome Prince Eric in the Rob Marshall helmed reboot.





Most recently, Styles was one of the contenders for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, and Deadline claims he was waiting to see if he landed the job before committing to The Little Mermaid.





Austin Butler came out on top for the Elvis Presley role, and so it is now believed Styles will commit to Prince Eric instead.





Alongside Halle as the mermaid, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are also said to be in talks for the movie, with Awkwafina set to portray Scuttle the seagull, while 12-year-old Trembvlay will lend his voice to the role of faithful fish friend Flounder.



