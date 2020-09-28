Henry Cavill would 'love' to become James Bond

Movie star Henry Cavill has revealed he would "love" to be the next James Bond. The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Superman - has revealed he would jump at the chance to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic character, admitting it would be a "very, very exciting" opportunity. Henry - who previously auditioned for the coveted role - told GQ magazine: "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting. "If Barbara [Broccoli] and [producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity." Meanwhile, Henry recently revealed he won't be doing any "additional filming" for “Justice League”.

The Hollywood star portrayed Superman in the 2017 movie and though original director Zack Snyder - who departed the film and was replaced by Joss Whedon - is currently working on his own four-episode limited series based on his vision for the project, the “Death on the Nile” star has confirmed he isn't needed for reshoots.

He said: "Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done."

Henry is also curious to see what the new version of the tale will look like.

He added: "Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production.

"Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since 'Justice League' came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me ... I'm now just watching the party."