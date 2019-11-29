Idina Menzel on voicing Elsa in 'Frozen 2'









Idina Menzel. Picture: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters The wait is over for fans of Disney’s Frozen and Frozen Fever as Frozen 2 hits the big screen next week. Most parents are probably familiar with every scene in the first two movies and know the lyrics to every song on the soundtracks. The new instalment takes place three years later. It follows Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven, who is Kristoff’s reindeer, as they make their way beyond the kingdom of Arendelle. They are seeking answers to Elsa’s magical powers in the hope of saving the kingdom. They also want to get to the bottom of the strange voice that’s been calling out to Elsa. And so begins another adventure, laden with music and mayhem.

Singer and actress Menzel, who rose to fame in Broadway musicals, reprises her voice-over role as Elsa.

She says: “Being a part of the whole Disney family and the making of Frozen has been probably one of the greatest experiences of my life, in my career. “I love the character very much. I love what she represents. I love that she affords me the opportunity to connect with young people every day of my life. I love the collaborative process because the directors are so inclusive in each stage of the animation process, so it has been a wonderful experience.”

Taking us through Elsa’s role, Menzel says: “She goes on this incredible journey with her family to unleash and then discovers the origins of her powers.

“On that journey, they uncover some deep secrets about their past and their family. But mostly, they bring out the best in one another and as they’re getting older and maturing. It’s that wonderful thing about sisters and friends and family, when you can push each other to be the best that you can be.

“I love what Elsa represents. We see a woman personified who is embracing how strong and powerful she is. She’s not apologising anymore for her power. She owns it and has a sense of pride about it.”

Of the two songs, Into the Unknown and Show Yourself, she contextualises how they fit into the narrative: “Elsa is hearing this calling. She doesn’t know what it is. The voice is haunting her. She needs to understand who she is and why she has powers. Deep down she knows she’ll find those answers if she goes into the unknown. It’s a soaring melody - it’s rangy and not easy to sing.

“Everything culminates for Elsa within Show Yourself. She tames the Nokk and rides the water horse to Ahtohallan. It’s a mythical, spiritual, amazing moment. And she comes to really love herself.”

Although Menzel is in her element as a voice-over artist, she is warming up to working on the big screen with two more releases coming up.

She plays Dinah Ratner in Uncut Gems, a crime thriller in which she shares the limelight with Adam Sandler. And she’s been cast as the stepmother in Cinderella.

Frozen 2 opens on the big screen next Friday.