Idina Menzel has admitted she believes she should be recast in the movie adaptation of musical "Wicked".
The "Frozen 2" star won a "Tony" award in 2004 for her performance in the hit Broadway musical, and she has admitted that she feels it would be more authentic if she donned green paint to portray the Wicked Witch of the West in Universal's movie based on the "Wizard of Oz" prequel musical.
Asked if she thinks Ariana Grande should take over the role, Idina told Variety: "I still think that I should be Elphaba and I should just throw, slap that green make-up on me and get some CGI and Benjamin Button the s*** out of that. I mean I love you, Ariana, but I still am relevant here."
The 48-year-old actress also tipped her co-star Kristen Chenoweth - who played Glinda - to be cast in the film.