Idris Elba 'part of conversation' for next James Bond

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that Idris Elba is "part of the conversation" to replace Daniel Craig as 007. The 49-year-old actor has long been mooted as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as the suave spy and producer Barbara Broccoli is aware that the “Luther” actor would be a popular choice for the iconic part.

She told Deadline's Crew Call podcast: "Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been a part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat." Barbara added that there is no rush from Bond bosses to name a successor to Craig as they want to let the cast and crew savour the star's final 007 movie “No Time To Die”.

The 61-year-old producer said: "I think we have decided that until 'No Time To Die' has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else." It was previously reported that Idris was in "early" talks to play a Bond villain. A source told The Sun newspaper: "Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.