The makers of the new "James Bond" movie - "No Time To Die" - have filmed three different endings to avoid spoilers being leaked.
Only director Cary Joji Fukunaga is allowed to know which ending to the new "No Time To Die" movie will be used to avoid leaks coming out before the film's release.
A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper of the movie - which stars Daniel Craig in the titular role: "Everyone's in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart."
Meanwhile, Naomie Harris - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny - previously revealed that the new Bond film will shock audiences.
The 43-year-old actress said: "It's a tie-up of 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people ... I would say he's [Bond's] reconnected with his heart. We're definitely seeing a Bond who's more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love. At the end of 'Spectre' there are women he gives his career up for: there's no more emotional attachment that that. It's just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy."