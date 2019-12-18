James Corden has joked he “lived as a cat for a week” to prepare for his role in ‘Cats’.
The 41-year-old actor and talk show host is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name, and has said he prepared for the role by spending time in a “cat hotel”, where he would only drink “from a saucer”.
He teased: "I actually lived as a cat for a week. I went to a cat hotel and I lived amongst them. I only would take in all my fluids from a saucer. I would go out into the garden and bring back for my wife a dead bird or a dead mouse for her. I really immersed myself in it.”
James and his cast mates - including Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and Idris Elba - are all set to appear in a special ‘Cats’ themed sketch on his talk show, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, this week, but James has said it’s unlikely they’ll ever get together to sing the musical’s hits in a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment.