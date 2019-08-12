James Earl Jones. Picture: Bang Showbiz

James Earl Jones is reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father and King of Zamunda in the hotly-anticipated sequel to 1988's "Coming to America". The 88-year-old actor has joined forces with Eddie Murphy once again to appear in the hotly-anticipated sequel to 1988's "Coming to America" and is set to reprise his role as King Jaffe Joffer of Zamunda.

Murphy is to reprise his role as the King's son, Prince Akeem, a prince from a fictional African nation who travels to New York to try to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife.

According to Deadline, Paul Bates will also be returning to play Oha, Prince Akeem's stiff-upper-lipped manservant and bodyguard while award-winning rapper Rick Ross has joined the cast in an unknown role.

It was previously announced that Wesley Snipes will be boarding the cast as new character General Izzi.

Craig Brewer will direct the project for Paramount, and Murphy will produce alongside Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

Murphy said in a statement: "After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that 'Coming to America 2' is officially moving forward. We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on 'Dolemite [Is My Name]', and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."

Barris added: "Craig's ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life.

"From 'Hustle & Flow' to his work with Eddie on 'Dolemite Is My Name', he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board."

The original film also starred Shari Headley, and John Amos.