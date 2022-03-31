Director James Gunn says the set of “The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” has “a lot of sadness” due to being the last installment for a lot of the cast and crew. The 55-year-old filmmaker - while responding to a question about “the vibes on set” - admitted that things were “great” but that people were “near-daily tears” about its being their final installment.

A Twitter user asked: “Mr Gunn, how are the vibes on set?” In reply, James tweeted: “Honestly they’re great, I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3.” Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/FfsqQLu3rP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2022 The third film - which will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff return to their respective role in 2023 after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic - is believed to be James and his team’s “last time” bringing the comic book to life, saying it is “the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians” in January.

He continued: "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story... That’s always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best." The “Suicide Squad” director also promised the flick with be “big” and “different” from what people might think it will be.

He said: "It's big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." In 2019, James hinted that this will be last go around franchise’s track after answering a fan question on Instagram about how many more films he wanted to helm, admitting “one more”. However in August 2021, he said in an interview: "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say never and be pulled back into the fray... But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."