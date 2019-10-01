According to James Gunn, he took a year to write "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".
The 53-year-old filmmaker has taken to Instagram to reveal the secrets to his creative process, admitting it's taken him a few months to write 'Suicide Squad 2' - but the much-discussed third instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has taken far longer to put together.
Asked how long it takes him to write a script, James wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "This one was short! A few months. Guardians Vol. 3 took a year, The Specials took a week and Super took maybe three weeks. It's always different. (sic)"
James' involvement with the "Guardians" franchise was previously thrown into doubt following the emergence of a series of offensive tweets.
Initially, Disney fired James and then rehired him, with the filmmaker subsequently taking "full responsibility" for the controversy.