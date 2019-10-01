James Gunn took 12 months to write 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'









James Gunn. Picture: Bang Showbiz According to James Gunn, he took a year to write "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". The 53-year-old filmmaker has taken to Instagram to reveal the secrets to his creative process, admitting it's taken him a few months to write 'Suicide Squad 2' - but the much-discussed third instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has taken far longer to put together. Asked how long it takes him to write a script, James wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "This one was short! A few months. Guardians Vol. 3 took a year, The Specials took a week and Super took maybe three weeks. It's always different. (sic)" James' involvement with the "Guardians" franchise was previously thrown into doubt following the emergence of a series of offensive tweets. Initially, Disney fired James and then rehired him, with the filmmaker subsequently taking "full responsibility" for the controversy.

He said after being rehired: "I feel bad for that and take full responsibility.

"Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn't a free speech issue. I said something they didn't like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that. That first day ... I'm going to say it was the most intense of my entire life.

"There have been other difficult days in my life, from the time I got sober when I was younger, to the death of friends who committed suicide.

"But this was incredibly intense. It happened, and suddenly it seemed like everything was gone. I just knew, in a moment that happened incredibly quickly, I had been fired. It felt as if my career was over."