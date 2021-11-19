Jamie Dornan met with Marvel's Kevin Feige to discuss superhero dream

Jamie Dornan has held talks with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about making his superhero movie dream come true. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor has admitted he's become "more ambitious" since losing his father, Jim, who died from complications related to Covid-19 in March, and he revealed he has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about his dream role.

He told the New York Times newspaper: “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before. “It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. "Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed.”

The 39-year-old actor auditioned for the role of Superman but lost out to Henry Cavill, who starred as the caped-superhero in the DC Extended Universe superhero films “Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 'Justice League' between 2013 and 2017. Jamie joked: “What have I done, three war movies? You’d think that might help my cause out a little bit with straight men, but probably not. “I think you need to be in that comic-book world to really grab their attention.”