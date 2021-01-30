Jared Leto doesn't watch his films

Jared Leto has revealed that he has never watched any of his own films, because he doesn't want to be "hung up" on his performances. The 49-year-old star has appeared in a number of hit movies such as 'Requiem for a Dream' and 'Dallas Buyers Club' but revealed that he has never seen them. Jared explained: "In 'Dallas Buyers Club', I never saw myself once in it. "I still haven't that performance and it didn't get into the way of how it affects the audience. And I think that's the most important thing. Like I want to be free and not be kind of hung up on how I look or what's effective or what's not. "And I always want to change as an actor, so I don't want to learn what might work, what are the habits that work and what don't.

"Also, who wants to look at themselves that much. I read the script, I know exactly what happened."

Jared admits that he finds it "less stressful" looking back over his work in music videos as he doesn't "criticise" himself during the shoot.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman told SiriusXM: "I have seen my work quite a bit when I am in like a music video.

"And it's funny because I just, it doesn't, I guess, because I'm playing myself in the videos as well, maybe it's different, but I've always found it to be less stressful. And just a more enjoyable experience if I don't look at the monitor, if I'm not kind of criticising myself along the way, even if it's in a constructive way or directing myself.

"I feel like I've done my best work when I'm just not thinking about the character from that point of view, from the outside in. I've done it on a couple of movies where I've looked at the monitor, I thought, well, maybe I can learn a lot here."