Jared Leto. Picture: Reuters

Jared Leto was reportedly left "upset" about being excluded from Todd Phillips' new "Joker" film after he played the villain in "Suicide Squad". The "30 Seconds to Mars" frontman portrayed the iconic villain in 2016's "Suicide Squad", but was reportedly left feeling "alienated and upset" when he learnt that he wouldn't be involved in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker in the Todd Phillips directed movie, which has no connection to the DC Universe.

The 47-year-old is yet to comment on the new film, but previously said he was "confused" by his involvement in the character's future.

Speaking in 2017, he said: "I'm a little confused, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC World ... I loved the Joker, he's a great character, a really fun character to play. It's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honour of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them."