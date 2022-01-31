Jason Momoa cast in 'Fast and Furious 10'

Jason Momoa is set to play a villain in the upcoming “Fast and Furious 10” as the high-speed franchise begins its final story. The 42-year-old actor will play a villain in the opening chapter of the concluding story of the high-speed franchise, which is slated for release in 2023.

Jason was welcomed to the world of “Fast and Furious” by the series' official Twitter account, which posted: "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa." The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10 pic.twitter.com/BsMGE6mCXD — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2022 The new movie is being directed by Justin Lin and regular cast members such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are all set to return. The 'Fast and Furious' franchise is set come to an end after the 10th and 11th films and Justin previously confirmed that the final story will be told across two separate movies.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said: "The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I'm so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? "And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow'. It means a lot."